Bronny James makes clutch play to beat his dad's alma mater

Bronny James makes clutch play to beat his dad's alma mater

Bronny James makes clutch play to beat his dad's alma mater

December 14, 2019

LeBron James was in attendance Saturday night at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, to watch his son’s undefeated Sierra Canyon team face off against his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Irish led Sierra Canyon for much of the second half, but Bronny James played his best game of the season and made a crucial play late in the game to give the Trailblazers the lead late in the fourth quarter.

With 55.6 seconds remaining in the game and Sierra Canyon trailing, 56-55, Bronny James deflected and stole an inbounds pass near midcourt, and scored the go-ahead bucket in transition.

The Irish seemed to tie the game on the other end at the free-throw line, but a lane violation wiped away a free-throw and preserved Sierra Canyon’s lead. The Trailblazers held on to win 59-56.

James scored 15 points off the bench and was 7-of-10 from the field.

