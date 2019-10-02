Bronny James to play against his dad's high school St. Vincent-St. Mary

LeBron James established himself as the future face of the NBA while playing high school basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio.

His son, Bronny James, isn’t attending the school. But the freshman will travel to Ohio to play against his dad’s old stomping grounds this season.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) will face SVSM on Dec. 14 as part of the Play By Play Classics.

While attending SVSM, LeBron became the first sophomore to be named to the ALL-USA First Team. He was named to the team twice more and was the ALL-USA Player of the Year as a junior and senior.

James started his freshman year at Sierra Canyon this year.

While he may be the best-known player on the Sierra Canyon team, there is a host of talent. Chosen 25 stars Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston are on the team, as is Zaire Wade and five-star 2022 guard Amari Bailey.

SVSM may not have a LeBron anymore, but it has continued to be a successful program. The Fighting Irish have won at least 19 games each year going back to the 2012-13 season and have posted at least 25 victories in three of those seven seasons.

Back in the the town LeBron is from, the younger baller will have a chance to see some of his dad’s history from the lens of a high school athlete.