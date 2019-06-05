MLB or Caly Poly? For Brooks Lee, 'there's nothing as valuable as playing for my dad'

The MLB can wait for Brooks Lee.

On the first day of the MLB Draft, star San Luis Obispo High School shortstop (California) told KSBY6 he planned to keep his commitment to Cal Poly and play for his father, head coach Larry Lee.

“I’m proud of my decision, ended up turning down life-changing money, but there’s nothing as valuable as playing for my dad,” Brooks said.

Lee was ranked No. 37 on the MLB Draft tracker and Perfect Game’s No. 26 player in the 2019 class. One of the top players from Southern California, Lee could have signed for as much as $2 million with an MLB team, the Cal Coast Times estimated.

At the beginning of Day 2 of the draft, ESPN’s Keith Law wrote that Lee “has made it clear he intends to go play for his father,” which all but confirms a team won’t waste a draft pick on him at this point – and even if one does in a very low round, he’s unlikely to sign for that money.

In 23 games this season, Lee hit .405 with a .457 on-base percentage. Thirteen of his 32 hits were doubles and he scored 26 runs while driving home 25.

Over his high school career, Lee hit .437 with six home runs and 78 RBI.

Now, he’s one step closer to joining his dad at the collegiate level.