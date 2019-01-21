Brophy Prep (Phoenix) football coach Jon Kitna to become Cowboys quarterback coach, report says

Former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who led Phoenx Brophy Prep’s football program last season, is set to become the Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kitna did not return a message to azcentral sports on Sunday.

Kitna had been expected to spend this winter and spring working as the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet in the new Alliance of American Football league.

Kitna spent two of his 14 NFL seasons with the Cowboys.

He led Brophy Prep to a 7-4 record and 6A playoff spot last season in his first season after the Broncos went 1-9 in 2017.

A source said that Kitna was meeting with Brophy Prep staff on Sunday.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.