Brother of WWE star Kurt Angle charged with simple assault for throwing youth wrestler to mat by the neck

Eric Angle, the brother of WWE superstar Kurt Angle, has been charged with simple assault in connection with a disturbing incident that unfolded at a youth wrestling tournament in Pittsburgh.

As reported by Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, among other local outlets, Eric Angle was filmed “choke slamming” one of the youth wrestlers on his team, lifting him by the neck and throwing him down to the mat.

You can see video of the disturbing incident below, but beware, it’s uncomfortable to watch.

Eric Angle is himself a former WWE star who has more recently served as a youth coach for Pittsburgh Junior Wrestling. He was serving in that capacity at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling championships, held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Peterson Events Center.

There are some disgusting individuals around the sport of wrestling. It’s sickening to see a coach pick a kid up by his throat and abuse him like this. pic.twitter.com/lEDXhE0kR8 — Eric Olanowski (@EricOlanowski) March 19, 2019

Because the incident occurred on Pitt’s campus, the University of Pittsburgh police filed a charge of simple assault against Angle. Pittsburgh Junior Wrestling is also cooperating with further investigation into incident.

For his part, Angle has attempted to own up to the mistake, apologizing to the wrestler and everyone else to Pittsburgh network WTAE.

“I should have just walked away and let him get thrown out,” Angle told WTAE. “Instead, I’m the one who embarrassed myself even more.”