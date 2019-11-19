Two days after playoff win, Texas coach has emergency surgery for abdominal pain

There’s good news and bad news for the Brownwood (Texas) High School football team.

First, the school’s good news: It’s still alive in the ongoing Texas state playoffs! Now, the bad: Moving forward, it will have to survive and advance without its second-year star coach, Sammy Burnett.

Burnett, who led the Lions to a 10-1 record and the second round of the UIL 4A Div. I playoffs, underwent emergency surgery that began Sunday night and finished Monday at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, per Texas ABC affiliate KTXS.

While it’s unknown how long Burnett will be out of action, it is known that he’ll miss Friday’s second round matchup against Alvarado (Texas) High School.

Brownwood assistant coach David Jones told KTXS he will lead the team in Burnett’s stead, both on Friday and for as long as needed in the playoffs.