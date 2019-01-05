Super 25 WR Bru McCoy commits to USC at All-American Bowl

Have yourself a day, USC Trojans football.

Bru McCoy, the No. 13 player in the Chosen 25, joined Kyle Ford as two five-star wide receivers to commit to USC during the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

The NUMBER ONE ranked high school football player in the country is going to…….@USC_Athletics! A massive addition for the Trojans. pic.twitter.com/6cq60E5yK1 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 5, 2019

“I was an SC fan growing up. I actually went out to the score, bought a No. 4 jersey,” McCoy said on the NBC broadcast. “When I committed to the school they told me that I’ll be wearing No. 4, so I’ve actually been keeping my own jersey in the closet.”

In choosing the Trojans, McCoy will reunite with several former Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) players including members of the 2017 National Champion squad QB JT Daniels, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and LB Solomon Tuliaupupu.

McCoy helped the Monarchs win their second consecutive National Championship this season with 1,428 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was more than a threat at receiver, though. On defense, he had 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks to go with 13 total tackles.

Over the week, McCoy said he wasn’t worried about the poor USC season that brought question marks to the coaching staff.

“I don’t care who’s coaching me necessarily. Unless he’s some horrible coach, but USC’s not going to hire no off-the-street coach that everyone’s going to hate,” he said Tuesday. “It’s USC.”