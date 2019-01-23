Bru McCoy, Nolan Smith to be named Maxwell Football Club POYs

Chosen 25 athletes WR Bru McCoy and DE Nolan Smith will be named the Maxwell Football Club Offensive and Defensive National High School Players of the Year presented by Adidas, respectively, USA TODAY HSS has learned.

McCoy led Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) to a National Championship with 78 receptions, 1,428 yards and 18 touchdowns against some of the top competition in the nation, including St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.)

He’s No. 13 in the Chosen 25 and is enrolled at USC.

Smith, No. 2 in the Chosen 25, led a stifling IMG defense by posting 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and eight hurries. He was also named the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year.

He is enrolled at Georgia.

Both players were part of the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 and named to the 2018 ALL-USA Offensive and Defensive first teams.

The Maxwell Football Club is partnering with adidas for the presentation of the awards, which will be held at a reception at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 8.

College awards will also be given out at the event. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa will receive the Maxwell Award for the College Player of the Year and Kentucky LB Josh Allen will be named the Chuck Bednarik College Defensive Player of the Year.