Bru McCoy on transfer to Texas: 'What’s in my control is in my control'

With Texas football practice starting Monday, the Longhorns will get their first look at one of the stranger football recruiting stories of 2018-19.

On Jan. 5, ALL-USA First Team wide receiver Bru McCoy announced he had signed with USC. He was briefly an early enrollee. On Jan. 8, then-USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was hired to be the Arizona Cardinals head coach.

McCoy entered his name in the transfer portal Jan. 24. The next day, news broke he would enroll at Texas.

On Friday, McCoy received the Maxwell Football Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year award. He touched upon his decision to transfer during a press conference.

“(I’m) looking forward to everything that is in front of me, kind of leaving what’s behind me where it is,” McCoy said. “What’s in my control is in my control, what’s not is not.”

After a poor Trojan season and losing an offensive coordinator who is thought to be one of the bright young minds in football, McCoy left the uncertainty of the USC program.

Texas was an unsurprising decision based on what he said before any commitment had been made. The Longhorns and Trojans were his top two schools going into the All-American Game, which is where he initially committed to USC.

“Texas, with the track they’re on with Coach (Tom) Herman being there, and his system, their receiving coach there, Coach (Drew) Mehringer, he’s the best,” McCoy told USA TODAY HSS on Jan. 1.

His eligibility remains in the air, but McCoy is expected to make an immediate impact when he does hit the field for Texas.

The No. 13 player in the Chosen 25, McCoy played an integral role in helping Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) win back-to-back National Championships.