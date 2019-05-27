Bru McCoy reportedly mulling transfer back to USC from Texas

A 2019 football Chosen 25 player who already transferred after early enrollment is considering transferring back to the original program.

ALL-USA First Team Offense wide receiver Bru McCoy enrolled at USC in January, but less than three weeks after offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left the Trojans for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job, McCoy put his name into the transfer portal.

The next day, news broke he would enroll at Texas, which was the other school he had been considering committing to.

Now, he may be going back to California.

McCoy is looking into transfer options and considering re-enrolling at USC, according to a reports from two 247Sports sites. Chris Trevino of USCfootball.com first reported this and Taylor Estes of Horns247 later got confirmation from Texas sources.

While a transfer is possible, no move is imminent, Trevino reported.

There is nothing set in stone with this situation (at the time of publication, McCoy has not entered the NCAA Transfer Portal) but early indications are that McCoy is seriously considering a move out of Texas.

From Estes:

One source said late Sunday night that those close to McCoy are working tirelessly to get him to stay at Texas.

Estes added that McCoy entering the Transfer Portal is a “real possibility at this point.”

The wide receiver out of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) participated in spring practice with the Longhorns but has not been granted immediate eligibility at Texas by the NCAA, the outlets reported.

McCoy spoke highly of Texas coaches before his commitment at the All-American Game.

“Texas, with the track they’re on with Coach (Tom) Herman being there, and his system, their receiving coach there, Coach (Drew) Mehringer, he’s the best,” McCoy told USA TODAY HSS on Jan. 1.

In the same interview, he spoke of USC and the Trojans’ perceived football struggles.

“SC, a lot of people look at it more negatively, but I think they still have a high ceiling and a lot of room to grow,” McCoy said. “They got a young team, a young quarterback.”

That “young quarterback” could be a factor in McCoy thinking about transferring back. JT Daniels was a teammate of McCoy’s at Mater Dei, as was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“We’re still cool so if we went to school together it would just be like we just picking up where we left off,” McCoy said at the time.

McCoy, the No. 13 player and No. 3 wide receiver in the Chosen 25, won two National Championships in high school.

If he plans to transfer back home to California, a decision “could come down early this week,” Estes reported.