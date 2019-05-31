Report: ALL-USA WR Bru McCoy entering transfer portal, expected to return to USC from Texas

It looks like Bru McCoy will return — and remain — home.

The 2018 ALL-USA First Team Offense wide receiver told Texas coaches he plans to enter the transfer portal, according to USCFootball.com’s Greg Biggins.

From there, McCoy will be able to transfer back to USC, which he is expected to do, according to Biggins.

McCoy, who won back-to-back National Championships with Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), originally committed to USC at the All-American Game in January and enrolled shortly after.

But with turmoil surrounding the program – newly-hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kinsbury departing for the NFL and head coach Clay Helton on the hot seat after a 5-7 season – McCoy transferred to Texas within the month.

After spending spring with the Longhorns, he has reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal again.

“After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I’ve decided to leave UT and return home,” McCoy said to Biggins. “This is purely a personal decision and is no reflection on the University of Texas.

According to Biggins, head coach Tom Herman, wide receiver coach Drew Mehringer and quarterback Sam Ehlinger traveled to California to try to convince McCoy to remain with Texas.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the UT community. UT is a fantastic school with an exceptional football program,” McCoy said. “I have the utmost respect for Coach Herman, his staff, and the players.”

With the expectation that McCoy will return to USC, that will give the Trojans three four-star or better wide receivers in the 2019 class from California.

The Chosen 25 WR would join Kyle Ford of Orange Lutheran and Drake London of Moorpark.

As for Texas, the receiving corps is by no means bare. Five-star Jordan Whittington, Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Jake Smith, four-star wide receiver Marcus Washington and ALL-USA Second Team Offense tight end Brayden Liebrock are the top-tiered pass-catchers in Texas’ 2019 class.