Clemson lands No. 1 high school football prospect Bryan Bresee

Clemson just got a major boost to its defensive line, landing Damascus (Md.) High School defensive tackle Bryan Bresee on Tuesday.

Bresee, who is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, picked the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

The addition of Bresee gives Clemson the No. 1 recruiting class for now with 11 other four-star recruits already committed.

Last season, Bresee racked up 36 tackles for loss, including 12 1/2 sacks for the Hornets.