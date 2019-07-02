WATCH: Bryan Bresee's bull rush at The Opening is terrifying

Bryan Bresee may not be the top overall recruit in the Class of 2020 anymore, but he’s still right near the top. Now we know he doesn’t let any decisions about rankings impact his performance on the field.

Bresee is among dozens of the nation’s top recruits at Nike’s The Opening right now. He’s making his presence felt, never more than in traditional lineman drills.

This is Bresee facing some of the nation’s best offensive linemen in Frisco, Texas:

Yup, that’s exactly as unfair as you think it is. There’s absolutely no stopping Bresee up front, and even though he eases up as he approaches the cone-quarterback-stand-in, in a real game environment he could accelerate there and demolish the passer in front of him.

That’s precisely what Clemson fans hope Bresee will do come fall 2020. Until then, they’ll have to sate themselves with glimpses from All-Star events like The Opening and All-American Bowl.