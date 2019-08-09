Bryce Harper's high school wooden bat is up for auction

When Bryce Harper was still a teenage baseball star at Las Vegas (Nev.) High School, he used a wooden bat. He didn’t have to use a wooden bat, but doing so aligned him with professional baseball and allowed him to showcase his talent to professional scouts at a younger age while also streamlining his eventual transition to the professional game.

Now one of the bats from his two high school seasons is up for auction, and it’s not going to be cheap.

Robert Edwards Auctions is selling the Harper bat in question, with an intial bid price of $2,500. It will sell for at least that much because someone has already placed the $2,500 entry bid.

There are nine days remaining in the auction, barring Robert Edwards pulling it off the block prematurely.

As laid out in the Robert Edwards Auction listing, the bat being auctioned was custom made for Harper by M Powered Baseball, a wooden bat manufacturer from California. His particular bat features his name, the bat model number and length stamped on it in white, with a length of 34 inches and a weight of just more than 30 ounces.

The item has been authenticated by an expert.

The fact that Harper always used a wooden bat is one of the more Paul Bunyan-like aspects of his personal baseball story. A powerful slugger throughout his career, his two years of high school ball were no exception. Yet despite his performance, it’s the fact that he earned his GED after two years to speed up his transition to professional baseball that always stood out the most.

Now one notable piece of that journey is for sale for the first time. It will be fascinating to see how the public values the bat as a unique piece of memorabilia.