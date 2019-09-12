Four-star prospect Bryce McGowens re-enrolls at Wren after Lincoln Academy closes

Four-star basketball prospect Bryce McGowens has re-enrolled at Wren High School (Piedmont, South Carolina) after Lincoln Academy (Winston-Salem, North Carolina) closed, according to McGowens’ father, Bobby McGowens.

The junior announced over the summer that he would transfer to Lincoln from Wren. The 6-foot, 5-inch shooting guard has offers from Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and LSU.

Lincoln Academy was located in Winston Salem.

Last season, McGowens led Wren to a 22-7 record last season, including a 10-0 record in Region 1-AAAA as well as the Class AAAA Upper State championship game, which it lost to eventual state champion Ridge View.

McGowens averaged 26 points per game and shot 45 percent from behind the 3-point line. He was one of the three finalists for The Greenville News Upstate Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

