Four-star Bryce McGowens to transfer to North Carolina prep school

PIEDMONT, S.C. — One of the biggest high school basketball prospects in Upstate South Carolina will be taking his talents North for his junior season.

Wren High School’s (Piedmont, South Carolina) Bryce McGowens will transfer to Lincoln Academy (Winston-Salem, North Carolina) his father, Bobby, told Greenville News Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5-inch, four-star rated prospect led Wren to a 22-7 record last season, including a 10-0 record in Region 1-AAAA as well as the Class AAAA Upper State championship game, which it lost to eventual state champion Ridge View.

McGowens averaged 26 points per game and shot 45 percent from behind the 3-point line. He was one of the three finalists for The Greenville News Upstate Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“They’re a top program, they have good academics and basketball,” Bryce McGowens said of Lincoln. “The head coach and assistant coaches coach at high levels and try to get players to the highest points.”

He isn’t the first of the McGowens’ brothers to go the private school route.

Bryce’s brother, Trey McGowens, just finished his freshman season at Pitt after transferring from Wren to Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia for his senior season in high school.

During that freshman season, Trey averaged 11.6 points per game while starting 32 games.

“We were able to see the fruits of our labor by sending (Trey) to Hargrave,” Bobby McGowens said. “The experiences of playing against some of the top players in the country, we felt like it opened our eyes to the potential to do it for Bryce if the right situation became available.”

Bryce said he learned a lot by watching his older brother go through the recruiting process and decided that the right way to go was the private school route.

“With the improvements that Trey had when he transferred, it gave him more exposure while at the same time making him better mentally and physically,” he said.

