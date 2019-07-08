Bryce Mostella, Mich. 3-star DE, picks Penn State with truly bizarre video

One of the top overall recruits in the state of Michigan committed to Penn State using one of the most bizarre recruiting videos we’ve seen yet.

Bryce Mostella is one of the newest members of Penn State’s Class of 2020. The East Kentwood High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.) defensive end is a three-star prospect who is considered a top-15 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 16 defensive end recruit in the country. He picked Penn State over fellow Big Ten finalist Iowa, not to mention 19 other Division I scholarship offers.

And while Mostella, a 6-foot-, 235-pound force, plans to major in either finance or risk management (this young man is not messing around!) he flexed his creative chops when producing his commitment video. Featuring a rotating cast of characters all helmed by Mostella himself, the defensive lineman’s official announcement video included Hollywood costumes, and several rap songs.

If that sounds strange, just check it out yourself:

As for Mostella’s future, his summer decision ensures he has a full senior year ahead of him, complete with a mind focused on the field and classroom.