Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young flips commitment to Alabama from USC

Bryce Young, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, has flipped his commitment to Alabama.

The leader of No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) had previously been committed to USC. On Sunday, following a visit to Alabama, he tweeted that he had committed to the Crimson Tide. He also tweeted a note thanking the USC staff.

Young has been stellar this year, throwing for 1,272 yards at a 73.5% completion rate and 14 touchdowns to just one interception through four games.

He threw for 538 yards and seven touchdowns against Arizona powerhouse Centennial of Peoria, and then followed it up by rushing for 105 yards and four touchdowns against then-No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

Young had been committed to USC since July 2018, before his first season at Mater Dei started. It looked as though he would compete for the starting spot for the Trojans next year against former Monarchs quarterback JT Daniels.

But with the announcement, USC loses one of the top players in California and the country.

Young is ranked as a four-star on the 247Sports Composite that combines the rankings of several sites, but 247Sports itself recently upgraded him to the No. 4 player in the country — one below rival St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei is committed to Clemson, meaning the rivalry between the two will remain in college.

Young excels as a passer, but he’s at his best when he gets out of the pocket and looks downfield for open receivers. He is able to manipulate the defensive line, and once he finds a window of space for a receiver, he releases as quick as any quarterback in the country.

Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 2 in the country, one below Clemson. The Crimson Tide has a pair of five-star commits and 16 four-star players to go with five three-star recruits.