Four-star Houston DB Bryson Washington commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma has long raided the Texas border for some of the Sooners’ signature talents, but the Class of 2020 may mark a new rise in the practice. That was underscored by the latest Texan to pick the Sooners, this time pledging his future to Oklahoma on Independence Day.

Four-star C.E. King High School (Houston, Texas) defensive back Bryson Washington committed to Oklahoma on Thursday, picking the Sooners over the likes of archrival Texas, Auburn, Alabama and Baylor, among others.

Another tough blow for the Longhorns? Washington’s final official visit was to Austin, and the Horns couldn’t close the in-state star safety.

As has become the norm, Washington announced his future plans on Twitter, using a custom video to pick Oklahoma.

I Would Like To Thank My Family, My Friends, And God For Putting Me In The Position I Am In Today✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/QTukjy6Nkc — ¹⁵ Bryson Washington (@ChasingDream8) July 5, 2019

Washington is a potential difference maker in Norman. He’s a top-15 safety commit and just outside the top-30 overall prospects in talent-packed Texas. And while he isn’t currently slated to play in one of the All-American games, he was a Class 6A All-State selection as early as his sophomore season, when he recorded 56 tackles and four interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder could still fill into his frame and brings some height to the position, fitting with the trend toward bigger safeties at power college programs and among NFL prospects. Now Washington will hope to have another productive season as a senior before heading to Norman, again looking to make an impact on the big stage.