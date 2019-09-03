USA Today Sports

Buffalo-area youth football coach shot and killed after breaking up a fight near game

Buffalo-area youth football coach shot and killed after breaking up a fight near game

Football

Buffalo-area youth football coach shot and killed after breaking up a fight near game

By September 3, 2019

By: |

A beloved Buffalo youth football coach was shot and killed when he tried to diffuse a fight between teenagers near his team’s game, according to the Buffalo News.

Norzell “Nore” Aldridge, a 36-year-old youth coach, was reportedly trying to intercede in a dispute between two teenagers. The incident was not related to the youth football game taking place nearby, and Aldridge is not known to have a direct connection to either of the two teens involved.

Rather, Aldridge and other coaches were still cleaning up the field following a game for his 9 and 10-year-old Beast Elite Ducks squad when the coach noticed two teens arguing in the distance at a nearby street corner. According to the News he walked over to the teenagers with the clear intent of diffusing the situation. Instead, he was shot.

Aldridge’s cousin was at the game and reportedly rushed the teenager to the nearby Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“He was trying to break up a fight,” Dwayne Warren, a friend of the coach, told the News. “The guy died a hero trying to save someone else’s life. He was trying to defuse the situation.”

The Beast Elite Ducks program and Buffalo youth sports community at large are all coming together to mourn the loss of a still young leader.

, , , , , , Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/buffalo-youth-football-coach-shot-killed-break-up-fight?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Buffalo-area youth football coach shot and killed after breaking up a fight near game
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.