Butkus Award semifinalists announced for top high school linebacker

Photo: Paul Robertson

Football

By November 4, 2019

By: |

The 15 semifinals for the Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker, was released Monday.

Three nominees hail from Alabama, the most of any state. The only other state with multiple semifinalists is Georgia.

The finalists will be announced on Nov. 25 and the winner will be announced at a date to be determined in early December.

A panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists vote for the award, which is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus.

Last year’s winner was Nakobe Dean of Horn Lake (Mississippi), who is now at Georgia.

ATHLETE HIGH SCHOOL CITY STATE
Sergio Allen Peach County Fort Valley GA
Jordan Botelho Saint Louis School Honlulu HI
Jackson Bratton Muscle Shoals Muscle Shoals AL
Bryson Eason Whitehaven Memphis TN
Justin Flowe Upland Upland CA
Demouy Kennedy Theodore Theodore AL
Quandarrius Robinson Jackson-Olin Birgmingham AL
Antoine Sampah Woodbridge Woodbridge VA
Damian Sellers Saguaro Scottsdale AZ
Noah Sewell Orem Orem UT
Mekhail Sherman St. John’s College Washington DC
Trenton Simpson Mallard Creek Charlotte NC
Sav’ell Smalls Kennedy Catholic Burien WA
Kevin Swint Carrollton Carrollton GA
Derek Wingo St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL

Selectors and selection criteria are available at www.thebutkusaward.com

