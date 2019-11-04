Butkus Award semifinalists announced for top high school linebacker

The 15 semifinals for the Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker, was released Monday.

Three nominees hail from Alabama, the most of any state. The only other state with multiple semifinalists is Georgia.

The finalists will be announced on Nov. 25 and the winner will be announced at a date to be determined in early December.

A panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists vote for the award, which is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus.

Last year’s winner was Nakobe Dean of Horn Lake (Mississippi), who is now at Georgia.

ATHLETE HIGH SCHOOL CITY STATE Sergio Allen Peach County Fort Valley GA Jordan Botelho Saint Louis School Honlulu HI Jackson Bratton Muscle Shoals Muscle Shoals AL Bryson Eason Whitehaven Memphis TN Justin Flowe Upland Upland CA Demouy Kennedy Theodore Theodore AL Quandarrius Robinson Jackson-Olin Birgmingham AL Antoine Sampah Woodbridge Woodbridge VA Damian Sellers Saguaro Scottsdale AZ Noah Sewell Orem Orem UT Mekhail Sherman St. John’s College Washington DC Trenton Simpson Mallard Creek Charlotte NC Sav’ell Smalls Kennedy Catholic Burien WA Kevin Swint Carrollton Carrollton GA Derek Wingo St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL

Selectors and selection criteria are available at www.thebutkusaward.com