Chosen 25 No. 1 player Cade Cunningham commits to Oklahoma State

Cade Cunningham, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and the top player in the Chosen 25, announced his commitment Tuesday night.

Cunningham will play for Oklahoma State.

Rumors that the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Montverde Academy (Florida) guard was set for the Cowboys began in earnest when his brother took an assistant coaching job there.

But in the Instagram video in which he announced his college choice, Cunningham said he did his due diligence afterward.

“When my brother took a job at Oklahoma State, most people assumed my decision had been made for me, but my family encouraged me to explore my options and make my own decision based on what I feel is best for me,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham had a breakout summer in which he established himself as the potential best player in the class. With the 12-1 Texas Titans in Nike EYBL, he averaged 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.9 turnovers, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals a game. He also led the USA U19 team to a gold medal with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the championship game.

That came after a strong year at Montverde in which the Eagles went 20-3 and played in the GEICO Nationals.

Cunningham chose Oklahoma State over schools he took recent official visits to including North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky and Washington.