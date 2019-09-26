Cade Cunningham takes over No. 1 spot in new Chosen 25, six new players debut basketball rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2020 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on current production – high school or spring/summer – on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

The Chosen 25 does not include players who haven’t played in the last four months.

Montverde (Florida) Academy point guard Cade Cunningham takes over the No. 1 spot in the new Chosen 25 after a dominant summer.

Cunningham was named MVP of the Nike EYBL regular season after averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.9 turnovers, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game. He led the Texas Titans to a 12-1 record. Cunningham, who won Pangos All-American Camp MVP, led the USA U19 team to a gold medal, posting 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the final game.

Cunningham narrowly got the nod over Sharife Cooper, the reigning ALL-USA Player of the Year, who had previously held down the top spot.

Cooper, a point guard at McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Georgia), also had a dominant summer, averaging 25 points, eight assists and 4.5 rebounds a game.

Prolific Prep (Napa, California) combo guard Jalen Green, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) wing Terrence Clarke, a Kentucky commit, and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) wing Jalen Johnson, a Duke commit, round out the top five.

Six players – Makur Maker, Terrence Clarke, Nimari Burnett, Day’Ron Sharpe, Daishen Nix and D.J. Steward – made their debut in the Chosen 25 this time around.

