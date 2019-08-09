'We're almost there': Five-star PG Caitlin Clark down to three finalists

Top-five national 2020 prospect Caitlin Clark is nearing the end of her recruitment.

Dowling Catholic’s (West Des Moines, Iowa) five-star point guard told the Register she has trimmed her list to three schools: Notre Dame, Iowa and Iowa State.

“It’s down to those three now,” said Clark, who also held offers from schools such as Texas, Oregon, Oregon State, Duke, Florida and Drake. “Very excited (for when this is over). No more questions from anyone. It’s going to be nice. We’re almost there.”

While she doesn’t have a timeframe set in stone, Clark said she hopes to make a commitment before her senior basketball season — with an outside shot of it happening before school starts later this month.

Clark also isn’t sure when or if she’ll take official visits. She was in Thailand for much of July, winning gold with Team USA at the U19 FIBA World Cup. As one of the youngest players on the team, which had four college players (including Iowa State’s Ashley Joens), Clark averaged 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In June, she took unofficial visits to Iowa and Notre Dame with her parents. Her most recent unofficial visit to Ames came over the winter.

Clark was named to the ALL-USA Third Team last season after averaging 32.5 points per game.

Read the full story at the Des Moines Register.