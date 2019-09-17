Cal RB commit Chris Street learning the ropes of the receiving game

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — In JSerra Catholic’s (San Juan, Capistrano) win over Milton (Georgia) on Saturday, running back Chris Street lined up at wide receiver more than his natural position.

Part of that was because he was sick. The three-star Cal commit missed practice Friday, and putting him at receiver allowed him to stay in the game, draw attention from defenders but not have the full workload he typically gets.

But the play calling wasn’t just a function of the illness. Street has been practicing more as a receiver and getting more reps there during games this season than last.

“This is a new thing this year, I was just kind of testing the waters,” he said after the game. “More ways to get me the ball. Basically, that’s the best way to put it.”

Last year, Street broke out at JSerra, rushing for 1,342 yards and averaging more than 111 per game. He scored 17 touchdowns on the ground.

He only had seven receptions in 12 games, good for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Through just four games this year, Street has already matched that reception total, with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

“At practice it’s just, I just notice how much conditioning it takes,” Street said. “I have a newfound respect for all those receivers and slots out there.”

Running the route down field, getting a target — or not — and then coming back and doing it all over again. It can get exhausting.

“I think I have solid hands,” Street said. “I do what I can.”

Street, listed on MaxPreps at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, is ranked as the No. 40 running back in the country per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He committed to Cal in June over offers from 10 different schools including Florida, Oregon and Utah.

Last season, Street was a key contributor to the 9-3 JSerra team whose only losses were to Trinity League powers, St. John Bosco, Mater and Oaks Christian. Through four games in 2019, the Lions are 3-1.