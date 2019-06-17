Is new MSU commit is unranked or 8th-best Penn. prospect? Depends on recruiting site

Michigan State football got a new commit for its 2020 class.

Depending on your favorite recruiting site, the Spartans either nabbed a three-star talent or are taking a chance on an unranked player.

Either way, they see something in Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvania) linebacker Cal Haladay.

He committed to MSU over Twitter on Monday.

Haladay was offered on May 23 and took a visit to the campus June 7, according to 247Sports. He chose the Spartans over schools including Michigan, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, the outlet reported.

At 6-feet, 197-pounds, Haladay is the seventh commit to MSU in the 2020 class and the third over the last four days, according to 247Sports. He is the third defender in the class.

Recruiting sites’ opinions of the inside linebacker differ greatly.

Haladay is not ranked in the 247Sports Composite rankings — though, it is worth noting, the article said he is “not yet ranked,” implying it could change.

Rivals might have got an early bead on the player, rating him as the eighth-best in Pennsylvania.

On Rivals, Haladay is one of 13 prospects in the state rated three-stars in the class. 247Sports lists 23 three-star prospects from the state, none of which are Haladay.

The Spartans clearly believe the Rivals’ rankings are a clearer barometer for his talents that those of 247Sports.