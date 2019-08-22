Four-star small forward Caleb Lohner commits to Utah

Last season, four-star small forward Caleb Lohner helped Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) get to the GEICO High School Nationals and the No. 10 spot in the Super 25.

He’ll try to achieve those same heights this season in his final year of high school basketball, but it won’t be his final year playing in the state of Utah.

Lohner committed to the Utes on Wednesday afternoon with a tweet.

Utah has done an excellent job so far with this recruiting class, rising to No. 3 in the country in the early stages, as of Wednesday evening.

Lohner is the fourth commit and second four-star to choose Utah in the 2020 class.

It’s a great day to be a Ute. 100% committed to the Univeristy of Utah!!! pic.twitter.com/hAPvIkeUMl — Caleb Lohner (@C_Lohner11) August 21, 2019

Utah has exceeded a .500 record for six years in a row, winning at least 20 games in five of those seasons and making two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Last season was the first since 2012-13 without 20 wins. The team will try to get back to that number and make the tournament before Lohner and the 2020 class joins on.

Lohner is listed at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, according to 247Sports. Ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah, he is the No. 20 small forward and No. 88 player overall in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite.