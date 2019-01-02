Calif. high school JV basketball team suspended during hazing investigation

A traditional California boys basketball power program’s junior varsity team has been suspended while its home district investigates hazing allegations that were made by members of the junior varsity team.

As reported by the Sacramento Bee and CBS affiliate KOVR, the Placer High School (Auburn, Calif.) boys basketball program’s junior varsity squad has been suspended while the Placer Union School District looks into allegations of hazing that were first brought by members of the team just after Christmas.

According to KOVR, multiple staff members have also been placed on leave during the investigation.

The timing of the investigation left Placer without a junior varsity team to field in the traditional Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament, which led to an opportunity for the school’s freshman team, which played in the junior varsity unit’s place.

A statement was also issued by Kristin Connor, the spokeswoman for Placer Union High School:

“Effective immediately, we have suspended all JV Boys basketball games indefinitely, and placed several staff on administrative leave as we conduct a thorough investigation.”

No timetable has been released related to any conclusions from the investigation or other indications about when or if the junior varsity program might resume.