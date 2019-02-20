Calif. soccer coach accused of sexual battery of 14-year-old on team

Authorities said Tuesday that a girls soccer coach for Prospect (Saratoga, Calif.) High School has been arrested for allegedly pursuing a 14-year-old girl on his team, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Jansen Estrada was the junior varsity coach — according to a roster page on Prospect high school’s website that has since been changed. He was taken into custody Monday by Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies, per the San Francisco Chronicle. He is facing felony sexual assault charges.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the coach is booked on suspicion of sexual battery and having an inappropriate relationship with the player.

Not only was he a soccer coach, but Estrada also worked as a tutor at Moreland Middle School and Easterbrook Discovery School in San Jose, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Estrada is at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas with a bail of $140,000, per the Chronicle.