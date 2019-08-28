Calif. woman charged with attempted murder for attempting to push high school cross country runner off bridge

A terrifying episode in California has led to attempted murder charges for a 23-year-old woman who allegedly tried to shove a high school cross country runner off a bridge.

As reported by the Orange County Register, 23-year-old Stephanie Redondo allegedly grabbed a local high school cross country runner who was passing her and attempted to throw him off the railroad bridge which they were both traversing, on to a road directly below.

The woman, who was described by police as a transient, was allegedly subdued by two of the runner’s teammates, though her skirmish with the teenagers also netted her charges of assault and battery.

It was immediately unknown when Redondo will be back in court, or if she has received an attorney as of yet.

The case is a terrifying cautionary tale of the relatively rare but potent risks faced by cross country runners, who often run through public areas and can be prone to exterior risks not faced by other athletes who compete and train solely on campuses.