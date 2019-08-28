USA Today Sports

Calif. woman charged with attempted murder for attempting to push high school cross country runner off bridge

Photo: Hobby Fotografie via Pixabay

Calif. woman charged with attempted murder for attempting to push high school cross country runner off bridge

Boys Track and Field

Calif. woman charged with attempted murder for attempting to push high school cross country runner off bridge

By August 28, 2019

By: |

A terrifying episode in California has led to attempted murder charges for a 23-year-old woman who allegedly tried to shove a high school cross country runner off a bridge.

As reported by the Orange County Register, 23-year-old Stephanie Redondo allegedly grabbed a local high school cross country runner who was passing her and attempted to throw him off the railroad bridge which they were both traversing, on to a road directly below.

The woman, who was described by police as a transient, was allegedly subdued by two of the runner’s teammates, though her skirmish with the teenagers also netted her charges of assault and battery.

It was immediately unknown when Redondo will be back in court, or if she has received an attorney as of yet.

The case is a terrifying cautionary tale of the relatively rare but potent risks faced by cross country runners, who often run through public areas and can be prone to exterior risks not faced by other athletes who compete and train solely on campuses.

, , , , , Boys Track and Field, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/calif-woman-attempted-murder-high-school-cross-country-runner-bridge?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Calif. woman charged with attempted murder for attempting to push high school cross country runner off bridge
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.