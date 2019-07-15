California high school coach arrested for allegedly drugging, raping victims

A high school field hockey and track and field coach in Northern California stands accused of drugging and raping a pair of victims in 2009 and 2015, following a months-long investigation into the two open cases.

As reported by the San Jose Mercury News, John Fickas was arrested and charged with two counts of rape by use of drugs, two counts of rape of an unconscious person, one count of sodomy of an unconscious person and one count of sodomy by anesthesia or controlled substance, all in connection to cases that occurred while he was a political consultant and non-staff coach of the North Salinas High School girls field hockey and track and field teams.

The Mercury News reported that Fickas also used North Salinas students as volunteers on political campaigns for which he consulted, though it is not immediately apparent whether any of his alleged victims came from that group.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reportedly believes there may be additional victims and asks anyone with information or allegations about Fickas to contact authorities.

“We are shocked to learn about the recent arrest of one of our walk on, off-campus, coaches,” the Salinas Union School District said in a written statement released following Fickas’ arrest. “Certainly this is a disturbing set of allegations and as we learn more about the details we will address the matter consistent with the law and our policies. At this time it is an ongoing investigation and we are cooperating with law enforcement officials.”

It’s unknown when Fickas will next appear in front of a judge in connection with the charges, but his bail was set at $400,000 by the Superior Court of Monterey County in Salinas.