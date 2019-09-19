California high school football coach resigns after parents complain he took a knee late in 21-3 loss

A California high school football resigned amidst parental outcry when he decided to run out the clock in the final minute of a 21-3 loss.
As reported by the Union Democrat newspaper, veteran Bret Harte High School (Angels Camp, Calif.) football coach Casey Kester resigned Tuesday amidst a growing firestorm from parents after he had his offense run out the final minute of his team’s 21-3 loss to El Dorado (Calif.) High School.
“They kneeled at the end of the game with about 40-45 seconds left,” Damien Stephens, the father of one of the Bret Harte team captains, told the Union Democrat. “They were trailing 21-3, by 18 points, and they kneeled to run the clock out. That’s not what I expect coaches to be teaching young people on the football team. Taking a knee like that is like asking a wrestler to lay on his back and wait to be pinned.
“I’m not happy about the coach leaving. I didn’t have anything personal with him. He’s been dealing with a difficult task. But some things have not been right, and our family stands up for what’s right.”
Meanwhile, Kester became convinced the right thing to do was to step aside due to the criticism of his final minute game management. The coach offered only a formal and formulaic statement announcing his departure, wishing the Bret Harte football team his best wishes.
Kester is being replaced on an interim basis by Kelly Osborn, a former Bret Harte and Sacramento State player.