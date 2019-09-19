California high school football coach resigns after parents complain he took a knee late in 21-3 loss

A California high school football resigned amidst parental outcry when he decided to run out the clock in the final minute of a 21-3 loss.

As reported by the Union Democrat newspaper, veteran Bret Harte High School (Angels Camp, Calif.) football coach Casey Kester resigned Tuesday amidst a growing firestorm from parents after he had his offense run out the final minute of his team’s 21-3 loss to El Dorado (Calif.) High School.

I have resigned as the head football coach at Bret Harte effective immediately. This Twitter account will not be monitored until a new coach is in place. Thank you for your support. I hope that you will support the new coach should he decide to continue the account. — Casey Kester (@Casey_Kester) September 17, 2019

“They kneeled at the end of the game with about 40-45 seconds left,” Damien Stephens, the father of one of the Bret Harte team captains, told the Union Democrat. “They were trailing 21-3, by 18 points, and they kneeled to run the clock out. That’s not what I expect coaches to be teaching young people on the football team. Taking a knee like that is like asking a wrestler to lay on his back and wait to be pinned.

“I’m not happy about the coach leaving. I didn’t have anything personal with him. He’s been dealing with a difficult task. But some things have not been right, and our family stands up for what’s right.”

The field at Bret Harte is now finished and looking very sharp. pic.twitter.com/hiOniHiBdV — Casey Kester (@Casey_Kester) July 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Kester became convinced the right thing to do was to step aside due to the criticism of his final minute game management. The coach offered only a formal and formulaic statement announcing his departure, wishing the Bret Harte football team his best wishes.

Kester is being replaced on an interim basis by Kelly Osborn, a former Bret Harte and Sacramento State player.