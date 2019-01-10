California high school football player shot and killed in parking lot

A California high school football player was shot and killed in an elementary school parking lot late Monday night in what officials are saying was a targeted shooting.

As reported by San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX, 17-year-old Carlmont (Calif.) High School football player Mohammad Othman was shot and killed in the parking lot of Central Elementary School in Belmont. While police are still investigating the incident, early indications are that it was a targeted homicide, which would be the first murder in the town since 2017.

“This was not a random event,” Belmont Police Cpt. Patrick Halleran told KPIX.

Othman was a defensive back and wide receiver for Carlmont, and was a beloved member of his team. His former classmates are scheduling a vigil for his memory.

“I know we are all feeling the pain of losing a beloved member of our Carlmont family,” Carlmont High School Principal Ralph Crame wrote in a message to the school. “Although this is a difficult time for us, we know that the family is grieving and we must keep them in our thoughts and support them in any way that we can.”

While Belmont police conducted a raid on Tuesday they did not confirm that it was related to the expected homicide. In the meantime, they have asked the public or anyone with information to get in touch with Belmont police officials.

“The fact that he’s not here anymore is really difficult,” Carlmont High School football coach Jake Messina told KPIX. “He was a really positive guy, a lot of fun. Always uplifting to his teammates.”