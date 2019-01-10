California HS football coach Jason Clark dies suddenly of pneumonia complications

A high school football coach in California died suddenly following complications from a bout of pneumonia. Incredibly, and tragically, he was just 40 years old.

As reported by the Mountain Democrat and Folsom Telegraph, Oak Ridge football coach Jason Clark died suddenly on January 4 after struggling with a bout of pneumonia.

“Coach Clark was admitted to Kaiser hospital on New Year’s Day and ultimately could not get past complications from pneumonia. He passed away this morning with his family by his side,” ORHS head football coach Eric Cavaliere posted on Facebook Friday. “Jason Clark was a tremendous asset to our community and he had such a positive influence on so many young people. He was also a valued friend, a husband and a father … He will be missed, but his legacy will remain strong within our community.”

According to the Mountain Democrat, Clark leaves behind his wife and five children. While his loss will be felt by Oak Ridge sports teams, his absence will leave at least as dramatic a gap in the fabric of the school as a whole.

“What a great man and shining example for not only our youth athletes but our community as a whole,” Erick Orme reportedly wrote on Facebook. “He exemplified what I would define a great coach to be and in every aspect of his life he demonstrated the attributes necessary to be a real inspired leader.”