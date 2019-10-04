California school district changes game time week after shooting

A California school district has dramatically adjusted the time of its scheduled Friday football game in response to a shooting outside the game last week.

As reported by Bay Area NBC affiliate KNTV, all Friday football games in Contra Costa County will now kick off at 5 p.m. in an attempt to have them finish closer to dusk and sunset as opposed to later in the evening.

The schedule shift is an attempt to minimize the risk of a second shooting near a game following the three teenagers who were struck with bullets near De Anza High School (Richmond, Calif.) last week.

There remain a number of questions about the shooting outside De Anza High School, with police continuing to chase leads and review video footage taken from mobile phones. For now, the focus remains on ensuring the chance of additional Friday night victims is minimized as much as possible.