Cam Conley voted Baseball Top Star for driving in seven runs, nearly hitting for cycle

It can be tough to win a baseball game when your opponent scores six runs.

Luckily for Malvern Prep (Pa.) Friars on April 27, they had Cam Conley. The infielder drove in seven RBI on his own in a 3-for-3 day.

Conley very nearly went for the cycle, recording a double, triple and home run as he scored four runs and helped lift the Friars over Calvert Hall (Baltimore) 19-6.

For his performance, he was voted the Super 25 Baseball Week 7 Top Star.

His 16,306 votes made up 51.4% of the total.

FINAL TALLY: Week 7 Top Star voting

Conley beat out Cole Harting of Mason (Ohio), who hit a walk-off home run in a 5-3 win on April 27.

Harting finished with a respectable 11,044 votes, 34.81 percent of the final mark.

Chris Santiago, of De La Salle (Calif.) finished in third place with 1,646 votes, 5.19% of the total tally.

Conley’s Malvern Prep is 21-3 and a top-10 team in the country. The Friars came in at No. 8 in last week’s Super 25.

This was Conley’s best game of the season. He hit his first home run of the year, drove in and scored more runs than any other game, and was tied for the most hits he’s had in a game this year.