Cameron Martinez, a 4-star recruit, is heading to Ohio State

Cameron Martinez, who is the 16th best athlete and the No. 7 prospect in Michigan for 2020, has committed to Ohio State.

A 4-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, Martinez played safety and other positions as he starred for Muskegon (Michigan) High School. As a junior, he was named the MLive Player of the Year. He chose Ohio State over 28 other Division I offers, MLive reported.

“I’ve grown up liking Ohio State with my brother,” Martinez told 247 Sports. “I like how much success they have each year.”

In honor of the fourth of July, Martinez went patriotic for his announcement:

Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked the fourth best in the nation and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

On Oct. 28, Martinez was named Week 10 Super 25 Top Star for his performance against Mona Shores (Norton Shores, Michigan). He finished the game with 352 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to give his team the 55-35 victory.

The Buckeyes also received a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Josh Fryar. Fryar is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Indiana and had official visits to three Big Ten schools, 247 Sports reported. He is entering his senior year for Beech Grove (Ind.) High School.