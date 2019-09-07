Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez leads Muskegon over Detroit King

It may not have been a state championship game, but this time Muskegon (Michigan) came to Detroit and left with a decisive 41-18 victory over Detroit King, thanks to the talented Cameron Martinez.

King rallied to beat Muskegon, 41-25, in last year’s Division 3 championship game, but Martinez made sure the Crusaders (0-2) had no chance of mounting a comeback on this night.

Martinez, the Ohio State Buckeyes football commit, ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and completed six of seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also added a spectacular 90-yard kickoff return for another score to improve the Big Reds to 2-0.

Correction! Last play of the 3rd, Ohio State commit Muskegon Big Reds 2020 QB Cameron Martinez with the 90-yard kickoff return! We got the best footage we could because we weren’t expecting it. 34-12 Muskegon over King after 3.@cm240 @OnMuskegon pic.twitter.com/prBv71hkMI — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 7, 2019

The Muskegon defense was in control most of the night, holding Maryland commit Peny Boone to 26 yards on eight carries, and Indiana commit RaShawn Williams caught only two passes for 14 yards,.