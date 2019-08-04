Cam'Ron Fletcher, 4-star and top 40 prospect, commits to Kentucky for basketball

USA Today Sports

Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike

Boys Basketball

August 4, 2019

Cam’Ron Fletcher posted a video to Twitter that ended with him beside John Calipari, donned in Kentucky’s blue and white jersey.

Fletcher is a 4-star recruit and a top 40 prospect for the class of 2020, per 247 Sports, and he is now committed to the Wildcats. He is entering his senior year for Vashon (St. Louis) High School.

“[John Calipari] was just a great man and he gave me the real,” Fletcher told 247 Sports. “He told me how it was gonna be.”

Fletcher’s final teams besides Kentucky were Alabama, Michigan State, Missouri and North Carolina.

Fletcher, paired with 5-star recruit B.J. Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), makes up a Kentucky 2020 recruiting class that is ranked No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the SEC on 247 Sports.

“I feel like my athleticism and how I run the floor in transition would help really well and the way I crash the boards and block shots,” Fletcher told 247 when asked how he’ll help Kentucky.

The Wildcats finished 30-7 last year. The team’s season came to an end in the Elite Eight, going down to Auburn 77-71.

