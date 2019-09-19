Canadian mom charged with paying $400K for son to get admitted to UCLA as a fake soccer recruit

BOSTON — A mother from Canada was arrested Monday night in Spain and indicted in the U.S. for paying $400,000 to get her son admitted into the University of California-Los Angles as a fake soccer recruit.

Xiaoning Sui, 48, is the 35th parent and 52nd defendant charged with crimes in the nation’s college admissions scandal.

In a federal indictment unsealed in Boston federal court Tuesday, Sui was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Sui is a Chinese national who has been living in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada near Vancouver. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said she is currently detained in Spain and authorities are seeking her extradition to Boston to face the charges.

“This young man will he a soccer player from Vancouver for UCLA,” Singer wrote to Janke in an email.

Janke’s fabricated profile for Sui’sson described him as a top player for two private soccer clubs in Canada, according to prosecutors. It also included photos of a different individual playing soccer.

Prosecutors said Singer forwarded the profile to former head USC women’s soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin and Jorge Salcedo, UCLA’s head men’s soccer coach. Salcedo later passed the profile and the student’s high school transcript to UCLA athletic administrators to process the recruitment, according to Sui’s indictment.

Read USA TODAY for more.