Carroll makes the list; Week 7 sees little movement in the Super 25 Football Rankings

There was only one loss among the Super 25 Football teams this week, which led to little movement again. The team that lost, however, dropped out.

That team was Guyer (Denton, Texas), which fell 46-34 to Carroll (Southlake, Texas) Friday. Out goes Guyer and in comes the team that beat them —Carroll is the newest team in the rankings this week, coming in at No. 23 after the big win.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 7

“We’ve got a long journey, but this was a huge step,” Carroll coach Riley Dodge told the Dallas Morning News after the win over Guyer. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot each week, and we love that. We love the target.”

Guyer’s statement win came with a lot of help from its sophomore quarterback.

Quinn Ewers had four passing touchdowns and two rushing in the game. He thrashed the Guyer defense for 448 yards in total, the Dallas Morning News Reported.

Marietta (Georgia) moved up a spot in the rankings after defeating Edgewater (Orlando, Florida) 39-24. Marietta is now No. 20. The team switched places with Muskegon (Michigan) in the rankings, but that doesn’t mean Muskegon had a bad showing. It beat Jenison (Michigan) 49-10.

It didn’t get a chance to move up big in the rankings this week due to tough competition, but St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) still got a big win against Venice (Venice, Florida) by a score of 49-7. St. Frances running back Blake Corum went for 242 yards and two touchdowns just in the first half. The Panthers finished with 411. It will be interesting to see if the team can maintain its rushing attack against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), which it plays in its next game on Oct. 18.

IMG Academy — the fifth-ranked team in the rankings — won this week Clarkson Football North (Mississauga, Ontario) 50-0. Unlike St. Frances, the team has a game this week, going up against Life Christian Academy (Chester, Virginia) on Friday.