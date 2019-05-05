Colorado freshman commits to play soccer at Texas Tech

Carty Kingsbury hasn’t finished her first season of high school soccer, but she already has her college plans set.

Kingsbury, a freshman midfielder at Windsor High School (Colo.), has verbally committed to play at Texas Tech.

Windsor is 9-3 in the final week of the season, and Kingsbury is a key piece for the Wizards, who are No. 20 in RPI in Class 5A.

She’ll be following her older sister’s path to an NCAA Division 1 Power 5 conference. Chaynee Kingsbury graduated from Windsor last year after helping the Wizards to a state title. She played in 18 matches as a freshman at the University of Colorado.

Carty Kingsbury and family members announced her commitment on social media Tuesday night.

Early commitments for women’s college soccer aren’t unusual, with many of the top players making their college decisions as high school freshmen or sophomores.

Texas Tech went 14-5-3 in 2018 and made the second round of the NCAA tournament, finishing the year ranked No. 24 in the coaches poll.

Fossil Ridge graduate Macy Schultz is a freshman with the Red Raiders.