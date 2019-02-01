Casey Brown edges out Shykeim Phillips in Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star poll

Apologies to every contestant in the Boys Basketball Super 25 Top Stars Week 8 poll who aren’t named Casey Brown or Shykeim Phillips.

You never stood a chance.

Brown, a shooting guard from Pleasant Grove (Utah), and Phillips, a point guard from South Central High School (Winterville, N.C.), combined for almost 75,000 votes as fans continued voting until the final moments the poll was open Friday.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star voting

SUPER 25: Boys basketball rankings

The final tally: Brown edged him out with 38,709 votes, by far the most of any player this season, the first year of the boys basketball top star poll.

Phillips finished with 35,767 votes.

Brown brought his A-game against rival Lone Peak, finishing with a team-high 19 rebounds to go with four rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Pleasant Grove increased its record to 15-2 with the victory.

The Vikings are ranked No. 9 in the frontier region and the second-best in the state of Utah.

Meanwhile, Phillips posted a line of 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Falcons over Rose High School (Greenville, N.C.).

Come back next week for the Week 9 Top Star poll.