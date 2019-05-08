Catcher's Glove Work: Framing Part 1

Whether you’re a top softball pitcher who has made a mark on the game — from Jennie Finch to Cat Osterman to Dot Richardson and Lisa Fernandez —or just starting out, having a catcher behind the plate who can frame pitches to like works of art (or, in this case, strikes) is such an important element.

In this YSPN360 exclusive video, we’re putting on the gear with one of the best, Chicago Bandits’ Kristyn Sandberg — from the National Pro Fastpitch League — who breaks down her framing techniques for the next generation of catchers!

