Cathedral Catholic's (San Diego) Zavien Watson brings home top star achievement for Week 9

Cathedral Catholic’s (San Diego) Zavien Watson was a big help in his team’s win over St. Augustine (California).

Specifically, in terms of yards, two-thirds of the help.

Watson accounted for two-thirds of Cathedral Catholic’s all-purpose yards in the game, rushing 32 times for 274 yards. Not only that, he also finished with four touchdowns. Cathedral Catholic won 35-14 to notch its record to 8-1.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Week 9 Top Star

It makes sense why Watson had to step up.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that quarterback D.J. Ralph, who earned the Week 3 Top Star award, was out with a reported fractured clavicle.

“(Ralph) is our leader, and when he went down, I had to assume that role. We played the game for him,” Watson told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Watson’s game earned him 19,426 votes for 43.84% of the tally. Cathedral Catholic was ranked No. 8 in the West Regional Rankings this week.

St. Peter’s Prep’s (Jersey City, New Jersey) Ethan Rodriguez was close behind Watson in the voting.

Rodriguez had 17,492 votes and 39.47% of the total to finish in second place. He had 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team past Paramus Catholic (New Jersey) 35-10. St. Peter’s Prep moved to 7-0 with the victory. The team came in at No. 6 in the East Regional this week.

Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) achieved a few milestones this week: it entered the Super 25 National Rankings and it had a player finish third in the top stat voting.

Corner Canyon’s Austin Bell came in third for the voting this week, tallying 3,566 votes and 8.05% of the polling. Bell rushed 19 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns to help Corner Canyon rout American Fork(Utah) 59-28.

Manheim’s (Pennsylvania) Bryce Casey and Jacob Bernard, out of Katy (Texas), rounded out the top five of the voting this week.