North Carolina HS student can't retain new memories after being hit in head while running

It’s been sixteen months since Southeast Guilford High School (Greensboro, N.C.) student Caitlin Little was hit in the head at a cross country practice.

To her, it feels like yesterday.

She is suffering from anterograde amnesia, a disorder that prevents her from retaining new memories. Every morning, her dad wakes her up by gently telling her what day it is, that she got hit in the head, and to read her journal to help clear everything up.

Every morning, Little wakes up and thinks it’s the morning after the accident: Oct. 13, 2017.

The day before, according to MyFox8, the cross country team was practicing and some teammates were roughhousing. One of them accidentally hit Little in the head and suffered what coaches thought was simply a concussion.

A neurologist told the family severe concussions typically take about three weeks for the person to recover from. But after that time came and went, Little was not displaying the usual progress.

So tomorrow, her dad will go through the heartbreaking routine of waking her up to tell her that more than 500 days have passed. The same thing he’s done for about a year-and-a-half.

MyFox8 published a series of episodes detailing how Little goes about her day and schooling, with post-it notes labeling everything from food in the kitchen to reminders to not borrow her sister’s clothes.

