Caziah Holmes, 4-star RB, commits to Penn State

Penn State broke though to the Sunshine State with a commitment from 4-star running back Caziah Holmes.

The big star from Cocoa (Fla.) High School chose the Nittany Lions ahead of scholarship offers from Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, Floida State Tennessee and a number of other top programs.

For Holmes, the decision to pick Penn State as opposed to programs closer to home, including Florida State, came down to a question of faith.

“The reason it was the right choice is because I prayed about it consistently, talked to my family and friends about it, and I just kept getting the signs,” Holmes told 247Sports. “The main message is come be a part of something great and come make history and your own legacy.

“All that the people said about Penn State was spot on. The people, the players, the environment, the school — just everything people talked about Penn State was spot on and amazing. … It was better than I expected it to be.”

Penn State held on to grab Holmes’ commitment after he was impressed with his visit in June. That’s despite Homes’ visit to Florida State the final weekend in July.

For now, Holmes will pivot his focus to his forthcoming season in Florida, after which he’ll move on to State College, where he hopes to have a bright future.