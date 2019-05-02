Playoff sweep keeps Cedar Ridge atop USA TODAY/NFCA Super 25 Softball Rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cedar Ridge swept Houston Cypress Woods to open the Texas state playoffs and solidify its hold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

Tori McCann, Steph Elliott and Katy Repa all homered in the two victories for the (30-0) Raiders, who stay the top-ranked team for a third straight week. McCann, who saw action in both games, is now 23-0 in the circle.

Cedar Ridge opens its best-of-three playoff series with Conroe Oak Ridge tonight at Mumford High. Games two and three (if necessary) follow on Saturday.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Softball Rankings, Week 9

Meanwhile, Neshoba Central (24-2) bounced back after a shocking 5-2 opening-game loss to Grenada to remain No. 2 in the rankings. The Rockets won two elimination games to take the series and advance to the Mississippi Class 5A North State title series on Friday and Saturday.

The first 12 teams remained unchanged. Undefeated newcomers North Davidson (23-0) and Redmond (20-0) joined the poll at No. 13 and 14 this week, while Barbers Hill (34-2) slipped two spots to 15th.

Meanwhile, two losses dropped Tualatin out this week, while Mountain View’s 15-1 loss to unranked Idaho rival Eagle caused the Mavericks to tumble out as well.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.