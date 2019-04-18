Cedar Ridge takes No. 1 in softball Super 25 as Neshoba Central ends win streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cedar Ridge (Texas) took over the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll this week after Neshoba Central lost for the first time in 65 games.

The (25-0) Raiders jump up from the No. 3 spot, as the only unbeaten team in the top three, while Neshoba went to second after being no-hit by Nia Luckett (18 strikeouts) in Tuesday’s 2-0 home loss to Philadelphia. Despite their first defeat since May 2017, the Rockets stayed ahead of California’s Norco (25-1), who had their own win streak snapped at 33 games, with a 4-3 loss to Santiago in eight innings.

FULL RANKINGS: Week 7 Softball Super 25 rankings

Neshoba had been the top team in the rankings for the past 14 weeks.

Four newcomers joined the poll this week: Florida’s Lakewood Ranch (19-0) at No. 13, Oregon’s Tualatin (12-0) at No. 14, Ohio’s Keystone (12-0) at 16th and Arizona’s Pinnacle (18-3) at 24th.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.