Celebrities react to Coco Gauff's win at Wimbledon

Photo: Ben Curtis/AP

By July 5, 2019

By:

Mesmerized by the 15-year-old who beat Venus Williams, seemingly everybody was tuned in to watch Cori “Coco” Gauff play in the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

That ranges from basketball star Joel Embiid to Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell.

RELATED: Coco Gauff overcomes deficit, advances at Wimbledon

After it looked like she was going to go down in two sets, Gauff fought back to win the second and third sets in seven games apiece, becoming the fifth-youngest woman to every advance Wimbledon’s Round of 16 in the Open Era, according to SportsCenter.

Celebrities and famous athletes took note of young star’s performance.

Even though Embiid is Philadelphia’s favorite social media troll, he’s not afraid to heap praise onto others when he deems they’ve earned it.

He wasn’t the only one to compare Gauff to the NBA.

ESPN’s J.A. Adande took note of her celebration to winning the second set — remarkably similar to a notable basketball star.

Here’s a gif of that chest-pound Adande is referring to, with a message from The Ringer’s Shea Serrano:

Marc Stein took a break from trying to figure out what Kawhi Leonard is planning to do this offseason so he could tune in.

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyonce, posted to Instagram about Gauff’s victory.

Gauff saw this shortly after the match and commented “WOOOOWWWWW I AM SO BLESSED.”

Abby Wambach, a longtime USA soccer star, didn’t even get her workout in because she was stuck to the TV.

Worth it.

Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell posted to Instagram.

Hoda Kotb, a co-anchor of The Today Show, put her family’s swimming plans on hold to watch Gauff.

From one legend to another, respect.

And remember — this girl is still 15.

She’ll be returning to school this fall, just like your kids.

