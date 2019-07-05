Celebrities react to Coco Gauff's win at Wimbledon

Mesmerized by the 15-year-old who beat Venus Williams, seemingly everybody was tuned in to watch Cori “Coco” Gauff play in the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

That ranges from basketball star Joel Embiid to Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell.

After it looked like she was going to go down in two sets, Gauff fought back to win the second and third sets in seven games apiece, becoming the fifth-youngest woman to every advance Wimbledon’s Round of 16 in the Open Era, according to SportsCenter.

Celebrities and famous athletes took note of young star’s performance.

Even though Embiid is Philadelphia’s favorite social media troll, he’s not afraid to heap praise onto others when he deems they’ve earned it.

Bruh watching Coco Gauff is low key like watching game 7 #NiceWin — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 5, 2019

He wasn’t the only one to compare Gauff to the NBA.

ESPN’s J.A. Adande took note of her celebration to winning the second set — remarkably similar to a notable basketball star.

Coco Gauff wins the tie-breaker to force the third set then pounds her chest like LeBron. A lotta fight in her pic.twitter.com/Dlqq92UZ2R — J.A. Adande (@jadande) July 5, 2019

Here’s a gif of that chest-pound Adande is referring to, with a message from The Ringer’s Shea Serrano:

WATCH THIS FOUR TIMES AND YOU’RE STRONG ENOUGH TO RIP AN OAK TREE OUT OF THE GROUND https://t.co/mmHoPHG7ot — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 5, 2019

Marc Stein took a break from trying to figure out what Kawhi Leonard is planning to do this offseason so he could tune in.

Kawhi clearly waiting to give Coco Gauff her deserved stage. Fourth round Wimby at 15 years old and with virtually no grass-court experience … C’MON! — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 5, 2019

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyonce, posted to Instagram about Gauff’s victory.

Gauff saw this shortly after the match and commented “WOOOOWWWWW I AM SO BLESSED.”

Abby Wambach, a longtime USA soccer star, didn’t even get her workout in because she was stuck to the TV.

Worth it.

Watching @CocoGauff fight her way to victory was worth missing my run today. Thank you for inspiring me to do better tomorrow Coco:) #wolfpack https://t.co/ltZrYJq70L — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) July 5, 2019

Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell posted to Instagram.

Hoda Kotb, a co-anchor of The Today Show, put her family’s swimming plans on hold to watch Gauff.

We got our bathing suits on .. to go to the beach.. then @CocoGauff came on @Wimbledon ! What a comeback!!! We are hoarse!!!I want to hug her mom❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gCXVJuGRSZ — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 5, 2019

From one legend to another, respect.

Congratulations to 15 year old @CocoGauff for winning another match to advance in Wimbledon! Absolutely amazing!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 5, 2019

And remember — this girl is still 15.

She’ll be returning to school this fall, just like your kids.